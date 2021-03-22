Monolith Hits Market Capitalization of $10.82 Million (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000555 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Monolith has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Monolith has a market cap of $10.82 million and $100,813.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monolith alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00050868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00018357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.99 or 0.00641861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00069117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00023758 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,012,088 coins. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.