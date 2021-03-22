Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNRO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In related news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 20,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. Insiders sold 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,915 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monro by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Monro by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period.

Shares of MNRO stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.35. 2,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,275. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Monro has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $71.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.42 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monro will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

