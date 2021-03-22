Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will report sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. Monster Beverage reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year sales of $5.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%.

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $87.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $95.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

