Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

MNST opened at $87.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.80. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $50.75 and a one year high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

