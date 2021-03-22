Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 71,415 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,271,000. Apple makes up about 5.6% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.

Apple stock opened at $119.99 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

