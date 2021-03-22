Mooncoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.07 or 0.00345588 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.