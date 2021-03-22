MoonSwap 1-Day Volume Hits $143,282.00 (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One MoonSwap token can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00002208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MoonSwap has traded 54% higher against the U.S. dollar. MoonSwap has a market cap of $20.43 million and $143,282.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.12 or 0.00343240 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000190 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 16,901,768 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,880,761 tokens. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.