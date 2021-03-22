Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.67.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $82.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average is $63.43. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.