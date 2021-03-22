Morgan Stanley Raises Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target to $29.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Vistra from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Shares of VST stock opened at $17.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.24. Vistra has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,750.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Vistra by 715.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,218,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,927,000 after buying an additional 3,700,526 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 2,797.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,277,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,440,000 after buying an additional 3,164,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $53,523,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Vistra by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,052,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,054,000 after buying an additional 2,194,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,865,000 after buying an additional 1,609,824 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

