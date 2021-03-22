Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

TMVWY has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS TMVWY traded down $3.22 on Monday, hitting $22.42. 87,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,300. TeamViewer has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

