Moringa Acquisition Corp Units’ (OTCMKTS:MACAU) Quiet Period Will End on March 29th

Moringa Acquisition Corp Units’ (OTCMKTS:MACAU) quiet period will end on Monday, March 29th. Moringa Acquisition Corp Units had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 17th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Moringa Acquisition Corp Units’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:MACAU opened at $9.97 on Monday. Moringa Acquisition Corp Units has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

Get Moringa Acquisition Corp Units alerts:

About Moringa Acquisition Corp Units

There is no company description available for Moringa Acquisition Corp.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Moringa Acquisition Corp Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moringa Acquisition Corp Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.