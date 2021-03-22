Morningstar Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,040 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.0% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.83. The stock had a trading volume of 23,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,383. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.83 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

