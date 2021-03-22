Morningstar Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,093 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up 2.0% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $17,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 242,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,603,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 58.7% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 49,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.99. 7,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,557. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.56. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $55.96 and a twelve month high of $62.39.

