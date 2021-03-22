Morningstar Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,952,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,206 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned about 3.66% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $39,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 677.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,393,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,648,000 after buying an additional 20,386,111 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 98,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 108.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 29,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IXC remained flat at $$24.89 during trading on Monday. 30,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,296. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $26.65.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.