Morningstar Investment Management LLC Has $18.78 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,079 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 2.1% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $18,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,397,000. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,033,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,918.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 413,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,055,000 after purchasing an additional 404,935 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 309,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,307,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 309,124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.53. 986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,138. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.04.

