Morningstar Investment Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.4% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 981.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 22,312 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000.

VB traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,740. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.13. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $223.62.

