Morningstar Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,728 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises 1.1% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $9,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDE. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 280,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 111,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000.

FNDE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.74. 9,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,347. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.30.

