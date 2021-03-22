Morningstar Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,914 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 4.9% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned about 1.87% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $43,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RHS Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 48,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 254,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,368,000 after buying an additional 57,896 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $20,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22,755.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after buying an additional 144,040 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 9,161 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VGLT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,381. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.32 and a fifty-two week high of $104.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.