Morningstar Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,668 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 2.5% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $22,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO stock remained flat at $$51.31 during midday trading on Monday. 46 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,085. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.27 and a 1 year high of $51.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.41.

