Morningstar Investment Management LLC Purchases 362,984 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 100.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,984 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $12,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 21,912.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,963,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941,316 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 389,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 25,907 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 469.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,487,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,887,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EUFN traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $19.31. 21,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,870. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.46. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $19.84.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

