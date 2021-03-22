Morningstar Investment Management LLC Sells 13,788 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.0% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $18,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,889,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,627,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 716,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,559,000 after purchasing an additional 342,400 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,328,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,422,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,996,000 after purchasing an additional 115,858 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,521. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.27. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $79.61 and a 52-week high of $113.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

