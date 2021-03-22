Morningstar Investment Management LLC Sells 2,026 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.8% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 336,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.25. 138,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,448,124. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $209.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

