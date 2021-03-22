Morningstar Investment Management LLC Sells 54,530 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,530 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for 1.7% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $14,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,547,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 23,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.60. The stock had a trading volume of 192,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,906. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $96.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.35.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

