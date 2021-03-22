Morningstar Investment Management LLC Sells 61,614 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,614 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF comprises 2.8% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned 2.17% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $24,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 341,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 250,334 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 38,985.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,898,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880,867 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.07. 54,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,904. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.54.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

