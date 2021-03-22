Morningstar Investment Management LLC Sells 90,506 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.1% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,515,000 after acquiring an additional 78,694 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 51,165 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 203,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,809. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.333 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

