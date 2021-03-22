Morpheus Labs Achieves Market Capitalization of $46.96 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $46.96 million and approximately $6.77 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 48.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00050223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00020589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.40 or 0.00629705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00067434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00023482 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

MITX is a token. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 728,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,057,376 tokens. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.