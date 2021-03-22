Motus GI Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Motus GI in a research note issued on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman expects that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the year. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Motus GI’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 12,916.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $1.49 on Monday. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a market cap of $48.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 4,369.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,588 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Motus GI worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Larry N. Feinberg sold 59,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $112,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 934,763 shares of company stock worth $1,512,485 over the last three months. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

