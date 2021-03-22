MovieBloc (MBL) 1-Day Volume Tops $160.21 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 88.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $139.58 million and $160.21 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00050568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00018093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.27 or 0.00633063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00067928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00024012 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,018,304 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.