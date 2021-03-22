mStable USD (MUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $43.11 million and $374,617.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

mStable USD Token Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 42,913,884 tokens. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

mStable USD Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

