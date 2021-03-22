Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE MWA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.55. 11,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Todd P. Helms acquired 9,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $129,875.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,510. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $102,675.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 36.5% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

