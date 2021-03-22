MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.24

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.24 and traded as high as $4.34. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 15,598 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MV Oil Trust stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned 0.61% of MV Oil Trust worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

