MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Price Hits $13.36 on Major Exchanges

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded 54.9% lower against the US dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.36 or 0.00023264 BTC on exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a total market capitalization of $232.53 million and $43.20 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.64 or 0.00464166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00065566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.78 or 0.00138875 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00056061 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.19 or 0.00783688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00075923 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC.

About MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

