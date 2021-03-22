MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

MYRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sidoti initiated coverage on MYR Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $691,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,598,804.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in MYR Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 35.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYRG stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,258. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.79 and a 200 day moving average of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.01. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $75.25.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $607.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.65 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

