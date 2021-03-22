MyWish Market Cap Tops $3.12 Million (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One MyWish token can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $16,351.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MyWish has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00051038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00017741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.63 or 0.00641721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00068765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00023798 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

MyWish Token Profile

MyWish is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MyWish

