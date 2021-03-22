Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to announce sales of $1.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $920,000.00 and the highest is $2.00 million. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $790,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $17.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 million to $34.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $43.33 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $63.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.17). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,682.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 311,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $2.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $513.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

