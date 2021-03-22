Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.00 Million

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $2.00 million and $25.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $259.53 or 0.00471760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00065277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.70 or 0.00139414 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00054249 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.76 or 0.00792101 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00075165 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

