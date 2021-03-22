Namecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $23.13 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $23.13 million and $39,417.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Namecoin has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00002795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,156.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $529.60 or 0.00943073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.12 or 0.00379519 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00041983 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001354 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

