Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Trading Down 4%

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) shares traded down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.48. 59,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 78,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.70 million and a P/E ratio of -11.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Nanalysis Scientific Company Profile (CVE:NSCI)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometers for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. The company sells its instruments in approximately 40 countries. Nanalysis Scientific Corp. was founded in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

