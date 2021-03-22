Nano (NANO) Price Hits $5.13 on Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Nano has a total market capitalization of $683.61 million and approximately $30.85 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.13 or 0.00009059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,631.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,769.08 or 0.03123864 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $195.20 or 0.00344694 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.79 or 0.00937276 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.82 or 0.00402294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.94 or 0.00383073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.45 or 0.00260377 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00021505 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org

Buying and Selling Nano

