Nasdacoin Price Up 6.5% This Week (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $153,663.12 and $121,548.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,954,388 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

