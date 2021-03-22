National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV)

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IMV in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.09).
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of IMV to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday.
About IMV
IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.
