National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV)

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IMV in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.09).

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of IMV to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE IMV opened at C$3.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$264.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50. IMV has a 12-month low of C$1.98 and a 12-month high of C$9.25.

About IMV

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

