National Bankshares Increases Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$8.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CJR.B. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

CJR.B traded down C$0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching C$6.25. 663,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,139. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$1.94 and a 52 week high of C$6.50.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

