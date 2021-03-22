National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.56

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.56 and traded as high as $51.71. National Beverage shares last traded at $49.99, with a volume of 616,328 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group cut shares of National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $42.38.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.39.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

