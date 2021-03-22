National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.56

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.56 and traded as high as $51.71. National Beverage shares last traded at $49.99, with a volume of 616,328 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group cut shares of National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $42.38.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.39.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
National Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIZZ)
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
