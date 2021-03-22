National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NYSE:NNN opened at $42.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.97. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,211.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,521,733.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,290,785.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,781 shares of company stock worth $3,658,359 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JLP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $1,006,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $9,231,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $5,054,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 209.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 35,806 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.