NativeCoin (N8V) Trading Up 3,233.2% This Week

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 36.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, NativeCoin has traded 3,233.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. NativeCoin has a market capitalization of $95.63 million and $27.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for $3.88 or 0.00007002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NativeCoin alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.32 or 0.00246108 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00016658 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,874.31 or 0.03383836 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005741 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

NativeCoin (CRYPTO:N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 24,659,743 coins. The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NativeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NativeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.