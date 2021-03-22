Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.67

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.67 and traded as high as $9.67. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 32,654 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $121.22 million, a P/E ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGS. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 232.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 42,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

