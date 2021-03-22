NatWest Group’s (NWG) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NWG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

NYSE NWG traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,432. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. Analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

