Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus stock opened at $18.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $552.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.72. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.21. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nautilus will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

