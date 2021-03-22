Navcoin Reaches Market Cap of $48.16 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001230 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $48.16 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00015450 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,278,531 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

