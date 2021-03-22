Naviaddress (NAVI) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded 14% higher against the dollar. Naviaddress has a total market capitalization of $41,778.78 and approximately $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naviaddress token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00050538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00020128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $346.64 or 0.00632463 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00067430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00023532 BTC.

About Naviaddress

Naviaddress is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Naviaddress Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naviaddress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.